brian_cadd_bulletproof_medium

Brian Cadd – Australian music icon

With over fifty years’ experience in the music industry, legendary singer-songwriter Brian Cadd is surprised he’s still in the business, making music and keeping the show on the road.

 

When he first started it was all about “chicks and beer….mostly beer.”

 

But Brian is defying his own expectations,  making a glorious return to the airwaves with his new album Bulletproof – his first solo album supported by The Bootleg Family in over a decade.

 

Brian joins David Prior on Talking Entertainment to share stories from his colourful career and music from the new album. Listen for more or grab a copy here.

img_1733-1
David Prior and Brian Cadd

 

Related Show

Posted on Categories EntertainmentTags , , , ,
Advertisement
  • Sydney
    21°
    light rain
    humidity: 100%
    wind: 5m/s SSE
    H 21 • L 21
    22°
    Wed
    21°
    Thu
    23°
    Fri
    25°
    Sat
    26°
    Sun
    Weather from OpenWeatherMap
    • Advertisement