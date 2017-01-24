Brian Cadd – Australian music icon

With over fifty years’ experience in the music industry, legendary singer-songwriter Brian Cadd is surprised he’s still in the business, making music and keeping the show on the road.

When he first started it was all about “chicks and beer….mostly beer.”

But Brian is defying his own expectations, making a glorious return to the airwaves with his new album Bulletproof – his first solo album supported by The Bootleg Family in over a decade.

Brian joins David Prior on Talking Entertainment to share stories from his colourful career and music from the new album. Listen for more or grab a copy here.