Is free to air TV dead?

Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast host Garry Linnell asked the question, is free to air television dead?

The argument comes down to a debate on streaming services versus free-to-air TV. In recent years the streaming companies, like Netflix and Stan, have started producing their own original shows and movies.

Free-to-air commercial stations seem to be relying on reality shows for ratings. Shows like Master Chef, The Block, MKR and Survivor have offered worldwide success for their respective stations.

While the ABC has had success with their own original TV mini-series such as the Murdoch Mysteries and Cleverman receiving high critical praise. Biopics seem to be successful for the commercial stations.

“Where are the good quality tv shows – where is the original material?” Garry laments.

What do you prefer? Do you dabble with both entertainment services? Can you afford the cost

Thomas Woodgate, Deputy Editor of TV Week, believes we are actually in a “golden era” for Australian TV and he goes head to head with Garry and John.

Listen to the podcast for more.