Can you teach dogs how to surf?

Former champion surfer and dog whisperer Chris de Aboitiz has branched out, and rather than teaching people how to surf, he’s teaching pooches!

Under the name SUP Dog Oz, Chris’ unique approach to dog training sees him paddling around various Australian beaches and hitting the waves, sharing his stand up paddle board with dogs. It’s quite the sight!

Central to his training philosophy is the the idea that he’s not training dogs, but training people.

“Dogs are easy, they live in the now. It’s humans who have the problems” he said.

