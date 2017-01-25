Does burnt toast give you cancer?

It would seem that every day there is a new thing that might cause us to get sick – although you would be forgiven for rolling your eyes at the news.

Red wine is good for you then it is bad for you. Brussel Sprouts are good for you and then they are bad for you. Every food that we love seems to have a link to causing us grief and the latest to be in the firing line is toast and potatoes.

Researchers suggest that burnt toast or potatoes are increasing our risk of developing cancer, insisting carbs should only be cooked until “golden” and in accordance with the instructions on any packaging.

Cooks should also resist the temptation to turn up the oven temperature as a “shortcut” because it increases the likelihood of burning.

Ian Rogerson spoke about this on Health and Wellbeing – Listen to the full interview above