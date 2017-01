Don’t bother with Sydney, move to Tamworth?

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has some advice for people struggling to enter the Sydney housing market: come up to the bush and buy a house in Tamworth…

So Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast show hosts John and Garry decided to take the deputy PM up on his suggestion and find out why one might want to move north to Tamworth.

Graeme Mills is a veteran real estate agent in Tamworth and believes it to be a “little slice of heaven”.

Listen to the podcast for more.