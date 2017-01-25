Drive by a winery, next minute its yours!

That is literally what happened when Sydneysider David Faulks and his wife Mary were out for a drive one weekend and they saw a property that said “come live here”.

After decades working in the marketing and communications industry as a small business owner, David and Mary decided the time was right for a sea-change.

What followed was a move from inner Sydney to the outskirts of the ACT and wine country – to ultimately run a business that neither David or Mary knew much about. It is one thing to drink wine and another thing to grow it. From learning on the job to transitioning and becoming a member of a tight knit rural community, the sea change was never going to be complete until one day the farm car broke down.

Listen to the inspiring story of sea changers David and Mary.