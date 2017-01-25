How this community group is getting migrants to work

Migrating to a new country where English is a second language is a life-changing experience, but trying to find work in a foreign environment can be incredibly overwhelming and tough without the right support and care.

For nearly twenty years the Community Migrant Resource Centre (CMRC) has been working in the community to ensure that recently arrived migrants , refugees and those with English as a second language are able to re-skill, find work and become productive members of the Australian economy.