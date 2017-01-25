Infrastructure jobs to boom in 2017

With the Australian economy in transition we take a look at where more jobs will be created and the place to look is infrastructure.

Matthew Tukaki and David Prior were joined by Federal Infrastructure Minister Paul Fletcher to talk about what the Australian Government is doing when it comes to the transition, what it means for workers and where the jobs are.

From building Sydney’s second airport out at Badgery’s Creek to Westconnex and more there is a lot going on. Listen in to the podcast by clicking the link.