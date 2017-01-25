Jim Cassidy: winner of two Melbourne cups and one of them was pure magic – who remembers Kiwi?

Imagine this: its 1983 and its Melbourne Cup Day – as the horses turn towards the home straight there’s a thousand dollar horse called Kiwi in last place … what happens next is just next magic.

Our guest on the show is Jim Cassidy, other-wise known as “The Pumper”. Not only did he ride Kiwi to a Melbourne cup win he also took Might and Power to a Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup win in 1997 and road Ha Ha to a 2001 Golden Slipper win.

Born and raised in Lower Hutt in “the land of the long white cloud” he wrote in his recent book “when I was a kid I had two ambitions in life, to be a jockey or to play for the All Blacks, I stopped growing when I was fifteen years old.

I was five feet tall. Some men were born to play for the All Blacks. I was born to be a jockey.” Matthew Tukaki and David Prior was joined by Jim – click on the link to listen to the full podcast .