The signs are there for a booming small business sector in 2017

With unemployment slightly up at the beginning of 2017 and a little uncertainty about some government policies the economy is not all doom and gloom when it comes to small business.

In fact, with a lot of work already in place thanks for former Federal Small Business Minister Bruce Billson, the frameworks are in place to generate more small business growth in 2017.

Second Career talks with Tim Reed, CEO of small business cloud accounting software business MYOB, about what his customers are telling them about how they see things unfold. Have a listen