Pigs might fly…

Scientists have grown the first human-pig hybrid embryos and taken them a third of the way through pregnancy inside a sow… What does this mean for medical science?

It won’t happen tomorrow but the immediate use for this research promises to revolutionise drug testing and help create personalised medicine for treatment of cancers and genetic diseases

The hybrid embryos grown by the researchers developed the precursors to human pancreatic, liver, gut, lung, heart and muscle cells.

What are the ethical issues that arise from this type of research? What will it mean for an ageing society?

John and Garry talk to Professor John Rasko, professor of medicine at the University of Sydney and head of cell and molecular therapies at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.