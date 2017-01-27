Lawn Porn: A gardener’s fantasy

It was once said that a lawn is “nature under totalitarian rule.”

And if you consider yourself to be the supreme dictator of the grass, if you obsess about your lawn and spend your weekends tending to it, curating it, and cultivating it so it resembles a majestic green-bladed organic carpet – you’re not alone.

This is what writer Lisa Mayoh found out when she and her husband moved into their new home. Lisa’s husband loves a project, and it didn’t take long before he became obsessed with manicuring a perfect lawn.

And it turns out there is an online community dedicated to the craft of lawn curation, a Facebook group titled Lawn Porn where like-minded lawn enthusiasts share photos of their magnificent lawns in a safe and supportive place. It’s a grass covered nirvana.

Lisa Mayoh joined Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive and shares her tale of having her eyes opened to the world of Lawn Porn.

