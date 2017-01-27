Luke O’Shea: Memories of the Old Man’s Shed

This weekend, country music fans gather in Tamworth to kick up there heels, and eagerly await to see who wins a Golden Guitar at the 45th CMAA Country Music Awards of Australia.

Album of the Year, Male & Female Vocalist of the year – all worthy awards to those artists we hear on the radio… those singers we have come to know and love.

But, when it comes to Australian Country Music, there is one Golden Guitar that stands out above the rest — that all artists are extremely proud to be nominated for. That award is the Heritage Song of the Year.

The Heritage Song Golden Guitar is coveted because it’s all about the craft of the song. Its story, meaning, it’s depth, the passion it evokes in the listener.

David Prior speaks with a fellow nominated for that Golden Guitar this year, nominated also for Male Artist of the Year and even Album of the Year.