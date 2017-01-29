A ‘Captain Cook’ at rhyming slang

“On your Pat Malone?”… “Did you have a pigs-ear this evening?”… “having a Barry Crocker!”… these are all famous rhyming slang phrases that have been used in Australia since the convicts landed and were trying to hide their messages from the guards… but they have stuck with us in our everyday language!

With news of famous Australian jockey Edgar Britt passing, this spurred the memories of Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast show hosts John and Garry, reminiscing what rhyming slang phrases were popular and what new phrases have arisen…

Why do we love using rhyming slang and where did it come from?

John and Garry talk to Kate Burridge, professor of linguistics at Monash University, about the history of Australian rhyming slang.

Listen to the podcast for more.