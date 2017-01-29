Do you have the right to love your job?

Lucy Kellaway who writes for the Financial Times in London looked at some of the reasons why work is making us miserable.

One of the biggest reasons could be that we expect too much. January is usually the time of year when people consider applying for new job opportunities.

According to research from online job website SEEK, 47 per cent of Australians are considering working somewhere else or making a complete career change.

Joining George and Paul is Work and Careers Expert, Kate Southam.