Lion: The true story of Saroo Brierly hits Hollywood

When five-year-old Saroo boarded a train in search of his brother, nothing could prepare him for the journey ahead – travelling to the other side of India, lost, alone and separated from his birth mother.

After a series of close-calls on the dangerous streets of Calcutta, he was eventually adopted into a loving Australian family, going from a dirt-poor childhood in India to a new life in Tasmania.

But he yearned for his long-lost family in India, determined to be reunited with them. So he began a long, arduous journey to track them down, relying on his own foggy memories and Google Earth.

This incredible true story of pure love, determination and the strength of the human spirit has been adapted into the Oscar-nominated film Lion.

Saroo and his Australian mother, Sue Brierly join David Prior and Janette Lakiss on Talking Entertainment, to unearth some heart-warming stories that weren’t covered in the film and discuss the central messages of hope and perseverance.