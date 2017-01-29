Surviving the Australian Outback

Australia’s remote outback regions are some of the most unforgiving in the world.

It’s essential to be prepared when you travel in these parts of our vast country, as anything can happen and help is not always immediately available.

Bob Cooper is known as one of Australia’s leading survival experts whose incredible skills come from more than 30 years of experience in Australia’s harsh outback.

Bob Cooper’s ‘Outback Survival’ book shares his valuable techniques and knowledge on what to do when things go wrong.

Bob’s website is – www.bobcoopersurvival.com