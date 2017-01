The 10 must see places in Maui

Water lapping at your feet, sipping on a cocktail while watching the whales swim by…Welcome to Maui.

There are so many things to do on the beautiful Hawaiian Island of Maui, it’s difficult to pick a favourite.

With a lot of help from the Flight Centre and travel writer Kerry Van Der Jagt, we’ve come up with 10 reasons to visit Maui.

From mountains to beaches, hippies, lava tubes and whales, there is something for everyone.