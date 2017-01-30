Do tattoos harm job prospects?

Former NRL star Reni Maitua has opened up about his numerous tattoos and has revealed they are preventing him from finding a full time job.

In a terrific piece in the Sunday Telegraph, Remi says that full body tattoos are a craze within the Rugby League player community, and he warns players to think about life after footy when considering getting a tattoo.

He also admits that his neck tattoo, a spur of the moment inking while on holiday in Bali, makes him feel like a “thug”.

Sydney’s leading tattoo removalist Mike Anderson, from Think Again Laser Clinic, says a rapidly increasing number of people are seeking expensive and painful tattoo removal treatments as regret sinks in over their body art.

He says lots of his clients are opting for tattoo removal for employment reasons.

“A lot of places are moving towards tattoo-free employment policies, the police, I believe, and the military, have all moved in that direction recently” he told Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.

Angry Anderson, the famously tattooed frontman of Aussie rock band Rose Tattoo, told Nick and Kayley that tattoos used to be outrageous but have morphed into a fashion item.

Angry Anderson’s arms and back are completely covered in tattoos, and when asked if they had ever prevented him from doing anything, his answer was simple.

“Not really, no.”

The advantage of fronting a rock and roll band named Rose Tattoo, one would guess.