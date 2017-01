Just how good is voice control?

Computers are getting smarter, they are able to operate at your command – will your voice give that command today or in the future?

We’ve got Siri, Cortana, Google Assistant, and devices like Google Home, Amazon Alexa and they’re trying to help us out. But how good are they?

Fraser Allison is a PhD Candidate in Human-Computer Interaction at University of Melbourne so we said “Hey Fraser” tell us what’s going on.