Mark Spinks talks jobs, colored diggers and more…

Babana Aboriginal Founder Mark Spinks joined us to talk about Indigenous jobs, employment and entrepreneurship.

Babana is behind the Colored Diggers March that is in its eleventh year and held each ANZAC day …

Mark has also just announced a new initiative that is the subject of a crowdfunding campaign for a new project that is going to collect and record stories of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders that have served in the armed forces.

David Prior and Matthew Tukaki were joined on the show by Mark Spinks for another inspiring Interview.

Have a listen, you won’t regret it.