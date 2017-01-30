NZ Dep PM Talks Tourism, The Economy & Entrepreneurship

The NZ Deputy Prime Minister is quite a character and one of the most remarkable people you’ll ever meet.

She was born and raised in a small business household, raised her daughter as a single mum and went on to become Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand.

The New Zealand economy is currently going gangbusters and with the recent smooth transition of power from John Key to Bill English the signs of growth will only continue.

Paula Bennett, New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister joined David Prior and Matthew Tukaki on the show to talk about a new campaign to get Aussies across the ditch to the beautiful far north, the economy and more.

Listen to the chat above.