Tacking cyberbullying head on

40% of parents consider cyberbullying to be their biggest worry as kids head back to school – so with that in mind Telstra have put their money where there mouth is and backed an organisation called Project Rockit.

Founded by two sisters, themselves just out of school – Project Rockit has set about educating kids about bullying, leadership and safety – right in their own schools.

Lucy Thomas – Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Project Rockit – talks to Trevor Long on Talking Technology (Weeknights at 8pm) about partnering with Telstra to launch an online classroom designed to tackle the serious issue of cyberbullying.

If you want inspiration – have a listen to Lucy Thomas