Total fire ban across NSW

The heat continues to hit hard throughout NSW with the Rural Fire Service calling a total fire ban in many parts of the scorched state.

Are you fully aware of the do’s and don’t’s when a total fire ban is in effect?

What barbeques are ok to use? What precautions should be taken if you do need to use them today?

If you are operating machinery or you are on the tools, do you have safety measures in place to ensure you won’t be sparking any accidental fires today?

John and Garry talk to NSW RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers.