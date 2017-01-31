Are you at increased risk of kidney disease?

Kidney Health Australia is urging Australians to find out if they’re at increased risk of kidney disease, and to speak to their GP or pharmacist about how to get their kidneys checked before it’s too late.
It is critical for those at increased risk of developing the disease to have an annual kidney check.
If kidney disease is detected early, it can either be halted or progression to end stage kidney disease can be slowed by as much as 50%.
You are at increased risk of developing kidney disease if you:
Have diabetes
Have high blood pressure
Have established heart problems (heart failure or heart attack) or have had a stroke
Have a family history of kidney failure
Are obese with a body mass index (BMI) 30 or higher
Are a smoker
Are 60 years or older
Are of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander origin
Have a history of acute kidney injury
Warning signs of kidney disease:
High blood pressure
Changes in the amount of and frequency urine is passed, colour of urine, or blood in the urine
Pain in kidney area
Tiredness
Difficulty sleeping
Loss of appetite
Headaches and lack of concentration
Nausea and vomiting
Bad breath or metallic taste in the mouth
Shortness of breath
You may lose up to 90% of kidney function before experiencing any symptoms.
