Are you at increased risk of kidney disease?

Kidney Health Australia is urging Australians to find out if they’re at increased risk of kidney disease, and to speak to their GP or pharmacist about how to get their kidneys checked before it’s too late.

It is critical for those at increased risk of developing the disease to have an annual kidney check.

If kidney disease is detected early, it can either be halted or progression to end stage kidney disease can be slowed by as much as 50%.

You are at increased risk of developing kidney disease if you:

Have diabetes

Have high blood pressure

Have established heart problems (heart failure or heart attack) or have had a stroke

Have a family history of kidney failure

Are obese with a body mass index (BMI) 30 or higher

Are a smoker

Are 60 years or older

Are of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander origin

Have a history of acute kidney injury

Warning signs of kidney disease:

High blood pressure

Changes in the amount of and frequency urine is passed, colour of urine, or blood in the urine

Pain in kidney area

Tiredness

Difficulty sleeping

Loss of appetite

Headaches and lack of concentration

Nausea and vomiting

Bad breath or metallic taste in the mouth

Shortness of breath

You may lose up to 90% of kidney function before experiencing any symptoms.

Professor Jonathan Craig, Kidney Health Australia Medical Advisor and Board Member joins Ian Rogerson on Health & Wellbeing – Listen to the full interview above