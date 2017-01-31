Could your next boss be a robot?

What will Australian workplaces look like in the future, and will artificial intelligence overtake humans?

We already know that robots and artificial intelligence have already taken jobs on factory floors. How will it shape the workplace in other industries? Will your next boss be a robot?

President Donald Trump ran much of his election campaign on bringing jobs back to America and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull also focused on job growth during his campaign.

People are now asking how we can bring back jobs that simply no longer exist due to technological advancement. Are we creating as many job prospects as we are making other jobs redundant?

John and Garry talk to Anders Sorman-Nilsson, global futurist, TEDx speaker and author of ‘Seamless: the futurephile’s guide to leading digital adaptation and human transformation’.

Listen to the podcast for more.