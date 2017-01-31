Do You Have a Guilty Conscience?

Ever forgotten your wedding anniversary, your partner’s birthday or your child’s footy game… and NEVER heard the end of it?

Yes..we’ve all been there… Let’s just say, it’s not the best feeling in the world.

The truth is.. life is busy…And sometimes even the most special of occasions can slip our minds.

Research finds that people spend 5 hours a week feeling guilty!

Now…If we’re spending that long worrying about something that’s happened in the past, how long do you think we’re spending forgetting about things that matter in the present?

Dr Adam Fraser, joined David Prior and Melissa Ferrari on the line to tell us ways we can ease these feelings of guilt.

