How to avoid road rage

Nothing makes you angry like sitting in traffic.

Maybe politicians.

No, traffic’s still worse.

And sometimes thousands upon thousands of motorists become stuck in gigantic traffic jams on major highways after trucks crash into barriers, catch fire, damage the road surface and cause the whole system to grind to a halt for more than a dozen hours.

It’s a 14-plus kilometer long road rage pressure cooker waiting to explode.

How do you stay calm? How do you quell the rage? How do you remain focused and stop yourself from making rash and dangerous decisions behind the wheel?

Ian Luff is the Founder and Principal of Drive to Survive, he teaches defensive driving to motorists, and he joins Kayley and Nick on the Daily Drive with some tips on how motorists can simmer down when their blood begins to boil.