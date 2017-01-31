Tackling the spread of online health misinformation and “Dr Google”

Fake news has received considerable focus in the media over the past several weeks, however for well over a decade doctors and medical professionals have been tackling the spread of online health misinformation and “Dr Google”.

Online media and social networking sites have connected us in ways we never would have thought were possible, opening up dialogues that extend well beyond geographical boundaries and arming patients searching for health content with more information than ever.

However, it’s important to know that not all online health information is created equal. Much of what can be found through internet searches is often incorrect, inappropriate, or isn’t scientifically backed or medically regulated. It may be written by someone who is medically under qualified (or unqualified), be intended for an overseas audience or may simply not meet Australian regulatory standards – which are some of the world’s most well-regarded.

Despite the ubiquity of health misinformation and the prevalence of patients using “Dr Google” for their diagnoses, the reality is that the vast majority of Australians now use the internet to search for any information they require, with 78% admitting they will sometimes look up information about a health condition rather than consulting a health professional face-to-face

So, rather than writing off the internet as way of sourcing of medical information, Australian medical-tech platform, Healthshare, is bridging the gap between online information and health by providing a credible, evidence-based platform which can be easily accessed by Australian patients.

Healthshare was established in 2010 as a result of the company founders struggling to find the right health information and practitioners when their family members needed to address serious health issues. They discovered that internet searches seeking specific information on health conditions, or the right healthcare professional, were often developed for an overseas audience, were from unreliable sources, or simply weren’t relevant or up-to-date.

Fast forward to 2017 and Healthshare now exists as a multi-service platform, providing patients with free health information via an interactive Q&A format and publishing over 5,000 health condition fact sheets provided by qualified health professionals and not-for-profits, such as Epilepsy Australia. Healthshare also connects patients to over 75,000 qualified health professionals practising in Australia.

To date, over 14,000 medical questions on a wide range of health topics have been answered on Healthshare’s Q&A platform. To ensure all information is credible and relevant, all medical professionals are strictly screened and must be listed with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

Healthshare also operates a free specialist service, SpecialistNow which connects patients with qualified Australian specialists for fast-tracked appointments. Launched last year, we’ve already witnessed fantastic results having found urgent appointments for patients whom may have otherwise waited months before they saw a specialist.

Dr Charlotte Middleton is the Medical Director of Healthshare joined Health & Wellbeing – Listen to the full interview above