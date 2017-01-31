The surprising activity that is brilliant in Hawaii

It’s every traveller’s challenge, where do you find the best shopping with genuine bargains when you’re overseas?

Apart from being a great place to holiday Oahu, Hawaii is also a shopping mecca.

Whether you are after designer labels, the latest fashions or timeless classics, Adam Ford from thebigbus.com.au has done his research and tells Tim Webster where to grab a bargain in style.

Plus Kerri Anderson from Tourism Hawaii and Georgie O’Rourke from Flight Centre let us know about Hawaii and give us amazing deals to get there.