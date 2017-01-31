Who is your oldest friend?

Dr Erica Frydenburg, Mother of Federal MP Josh Frydenburg, stated the greatest thing about starting school is that is where children will often make their lifelong friends.

This prompted Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast show hosts, John and Garry, to reminisce on who their oldest friends are and how close they are to their old school mates.

Garry believes you can only have 2 or three really close friends, due to time constraints, family and work commitments.

John and Garry talk to psychotherapist and relationship specialist Melissa Ferrari, who also hosts Talking Relationships every Tuesday 9pm to 11pm on Talking Lifestyle.

