Are animals multi-lingual?

The Talking Lifestyle Breakfast show received an email from a listener who met a Russian dog owner at the park and after speaking with owner and dog they posed the question, are animals multi-lingual?

Breakfast show host Garry was adamant that dogs can not be bi-lingual, stating that they are just responding to the sound of the commands. e.g. if you said leach instead of beach they can not tell the difference.

Plenty of calls and emails came in throughout the show of people multi-lingual pet owners that confirmed their animals understood them no matter what language in which they spoke.

John and Garry spoke with Talking Lifestyles animal behaviourist Joanne Righetti who confirmed pets ARE multi-lingual, in fact, Joanne goes as far as to say you could learn a new language and practice it on your pet.

Listen to the podcast for more.