Diagnosing yourself online: Get the facts

We have all been there. We feel sick, we are laying in bed unable to move and we jump on the computer to punch in our symptoms. Usually what comes back is shocking and horrifying and can lead to us feeling even more sick or anxious than when we started to look it up.

Google has launched its health condition cards in Australia, designed to answer users’ health-related questions, queries and curiosities.

One in every 20 Google searches are health-related, according to the tech giant. Google wants to make sure users are getting accurate information, said project manager Isobel Solaqua.

“Today when Australians search for common health conditions, such as asthma, they will start to see health cards appear in their search results,” Ms Solaqua said.

The cost of visiting a general practitioner is now at its highest ever, increasing 7.1 per cent from 2014-15 to 2015-16. Sick Australians are paying on average $58.49 in out of pocket expenses to visit the doctor, compared to $54.60 in 2014-15 and $44.98 in 2011-12.

But with a load of Aussies self diagnosing and not visiting their GP, some experts are warning that we are putting our health at risk.

