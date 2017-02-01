Down Under From Above

Australia is massive. It’s the 6th largest country on the planet, and it accounts for just over 5% of Earth’s land mass. And, of course, it’s girt by sea.

We all know how beautiful our country is. Rugged coastlines, rolling plains, tropical rainforests, red earth and outback deserts. There’s a lot to see, and it’s often best seen from a high vantage point.

Josh Smith knows this better than most. He’s a Canon Rural Photographer, and he’s spent the last six years flying over northern NSW, capturing incredible aerial photographs of the rural landscapes below.

Joshua’s magnificent photographic series is called Down Under From Above, and you can view Josh’s work at his website http://www.joshuajs.com/

Josh Smith joins Trevor Long and Nick Bennett on Talking Technology to chat about cameras, the latest and greatest in digital photography technology, shooting from planes, drones, and everything in between.