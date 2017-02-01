Dr Brad Mckay talks Manboobs, Breast Implants & Medical Tourism

Every week we’ve been lucky enough to talk to Dr Brad Mckay from Embarrassing Bodies Down Under, about a whole range of different topics…

From technology addiction… to excessive alcohol consumption… to improving your children’s social skills … the interesting banter hasn’t stopped!

This time.. David Prior was joined in the studio by Dr Brad Mckay to talk about men’s insecurities around having ‘man-boobs’, women’s insecurities about “looking good” and keeping up with social trends and about the rise of medical tourism.

Dr Brad Mckay says: “I hate the fact that people are just covering up.. there not comfortable with their own bodies.. it’s good that people can actually talk about..”

Dr Brad definitely has heard some horror stories about failed breast augmentation done overseas…

” I heard from a breast specialist.. he was removing a silicon breast implant…the procedure was done overseas… and written on the side of the breast was “sample only”… they actually used a sample..”

People are apparently also turning to editing apps and Photoshop to adjust and modify their appearance for the approval of peers on social media..

“Your face is plastered on everything… people will use apps to get rid of their wrinkles and give them a bit of a buff and shine before they put their photos up online”

Interesting Fact: Did you know that Dr Brad actually had a fear of blood? Even now he says he struggles getting needles!

” I hated having blood tests… I would not look at the needles..I would not look at the needle and I would still faint!”

Listen to the fun chat above.