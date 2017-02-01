Meet Alan Dale: Australia’s First Rock’n’Roller

In the mid 1950s, the musical tastes of the world were turned on their heads and shaken up by the explosion of Rock’n’Roll.

Bill Haley and the Comet’s Rock Around The Clock started making waves on Australian radio in 1956, and it didn’t take long before local musicians wised up to the trend.

Johnny O’Keefe is often sighted as the first rock’n’roller in Australia, but it turns out that the honour of forming Australia’s first ever rock’n’roll band goes to a mate of Johnny’s, Alan Dale.

On February the 7th, 1957, Alan Dale and the Houserockers played their first gig at the Maroubra Memorial Hall in what is believed to be the first event of it’s kind in Australia.

60 years later, Alan Dale is still going strong and is keeping the legacy of Australia’s first wave of rock’n’roll alive. Alan chats with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.