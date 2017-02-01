Want to travel? Don’t miss this!

If you plan on travelling in 2017 then you do not want to miss this!

One of the biggest and most diverse Travel Expos is happening this weekend. Held on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 February 2017 at the Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park, this expo is a great way to kick off your travel planning for the year.

The expo showcases air, land, cruise and rail suppliers as well as tourism bodies, hotels and attractions from around the world.

There’s also a large selection of travel service suppliers. The event includes free travel presentations, stage entertainment, a kids zone, virtual reality experiences and many other displays.

Plus of course hundreds of exclusive expo deals and travel experts to assist in planning your dream holiday.

Tim Webster speaks to Rod Menzler from Flight Centre and Susan Haberle from APT to find out what to expect.

