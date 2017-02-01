What would happen if we wiped out mozzies?

In the animal kingdom, one of the smallest members is the most efficient killer.

Killing more than a million people a year, Mosquitos are blood sucking insects that are responsible for the transmission of many diseases throughout the human and animal populations of the world.

This information, coupled with a bad nights sleep due to the flying pests last night, Talking Lifestyle’s breakfast duo asked the question, what would happen if we wiped Mosquitos out? Would it have dire consequences for the food chain and intricate structure of our environment?

John and Garry talk to Dr Cameron Webb, mozzie researcher with NSW Health Pathology.

Listen to the podcast for more.