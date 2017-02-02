Bowel Cancer: Australia’s Silent Killer

Did you know that bowel cancer is Australia’s second biggest cancer killer, and yet it remains one of the least discussed?

Every year, more than 15,000 Australians are diagnosed with bowel cancer, Australia’s second biggest cancer killer. The disease claims the lives of over 4000 men and women annually which translates to a staggering 30% of all bowel cancer cases. This is in spite of the fact that bowel cancer deaths are mostly preventable with early intervention – not-for-profit health organisation, Bowel Cancer Australia has found that 90% of all bowel cancer cases can be successfully treated if detected early.

As part of Bowel Cancer Australia's 'Don't wait until it's too late campaign' this February, Healthshare and Bowel Cancer Australia are encouraging Australians to get checked before it's too late, and to recognise and look out for the warning signs of bowel cancer.

It’s vitally important to recognise possible signs of bowel cancer and have them investigated if they persist. Not everyone experiences symptoms, but the following are a few to look out for:

– A persistent change in bowel habit, especially going to the toilet more often or having looser, more diarrhoea-like movements for several weeks

– Blood in the bowel movement or rectal bleeding

– A change in appearance of bowel movements

– Abdominal pain, especially if severe

– Unexplained anaemia causing tiredness or weight loss

– A lump or mass in your abdomen

If you are experiencing any of the above for more than two weeks, see your GP immediately. Symptoms suggestive of bowel cancer require further investigation via colonoscopy within 30 days.

Bowel Cancer Australia has partnered with Healthshare so that their nurses and nutrition advisors can answer patient queries and questions online. You can view Bowel Cancer Australia’s free fact sheet for more information on bowel cancer here.

Associate Professor Graham Newstead AM is a colorectal surgeon and Director at Bowel Cancer Australia. In 2005 he was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for his work in the field of colorectal surgery. He joins Ed Phillips on Health & Wellbeing – Listen to the full interview above.