Don’t Shop, Adopt!

Every year, approximately 230,000 pets remain unclaimed in Australia’s pounds and shelters.

Whilst we all would love to adopt each and every one of them… it’s unfortunately not really possible.

But everyone deserves to live in a home with a loving family… right?

So.. charity PETstock Assist and not-for-profit organisation PetRescue have teamed up to try and make this happen…

On Sunday the 5th of February Rescue pet organisations will visit PETstock stores all across Australia to raise awareness of pet adoption as part of National Pet Adoption Day…

Co Founder of PetRescue, Vickie Davie, joined David Prior and Dr Jo Righetti on the line now to talk about the initiative and how our listeners can get involved..

For Further Information:

https://www.petstock.com.au/adoption-day

https://www.petrescue.com.au/