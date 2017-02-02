How to deal with bullies

Bullies are everywhere in our life, from school through to work and even just out on the streets.

In a world where we now have 24-hour access to each other, we are hearing more reports than ever before of bullying and the ongoing effects it can have on an individual.

And what can we expect when the newest leader of the free world, President Trump, is constantly seen bullying his opponents and colleagues. What kind of precedent does that set for society?

Also, the reports of a stabbing at a Sydney school recently allege that the assailant was a victim of intense and consistent bullying at school and after school. Along with so many of the shootings at schools in the USA, it shows victims of abuse at school and online.

So, what is the best way to deal with bullying? Often, the advice is to just walk away and ignore a bully, but it does not always work. Verbal abuse can have long-lasting effects on our human psyche.

John and Garry speak to psychologist Evelyn Field OAM, Fellow of the Australian Psychological Society and author of bestselling books ‘Bully Busting’ and ‘Bully Blocking’.

