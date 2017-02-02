Who is the best whistler in the world?

Yesterday on Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast Show, a call from a listener’s dad who is a farmer that could not whistle to direct his dog so he used his car horn instead.

We all learned that our Breakfast show host John could not whistle and when we asked around the room, it was evident that quite a few people could not whistle.

Our research found that whistling is quite a world phenomenon- in fact, set in Louisburg North Carolina, the annual International Whistling Convention has been running for 30 years.

This small town boasts an amazing auditorium and the event attracts whistlers from all over the US, Canada and on this occasion Great Britain.

And we found a Grand Master, world champion whistler to give us some tips.

John and Garry talk to David Morris, a professional whistling artist who has won the title of Grand Master World Whistling Champion at the global event in the USA.