What does it take to be truly Australian?

What do you think it takes to be truly Australian?

Is it a love of Vegemite? Is it pronouncing it ‘Straya? Is it an understanding that beetroot belongs on a hamburger and don’t listen to anybody who tries to tell you otherwise? Is it an unconditional love of this song?

Interestingly, according to a new study released by America’s Pew Research Centre, being able to speak English ranks as the most important thing in determining whether you are truly Australian.

Speaking the language ranks higher than embracing cultural traditions, religion, and even whether or not you were born here!

Matt Wade is a senior writer with the Sydney Morning Herald, he’s written a piece about this study and he joined Nick and Kayley for a chat on The Daily Drive.