One Of The Hardest Working Musicians- Joe Camilleri

Joe Camilleri is one of the most dedicated and successful musicians this country has ever produced!

You would know some of Joe’s greatest Australian songs from ‘So Young’ to ‘Harley and Rose’ to ‘Never Let Me Go’…

He has worked tirelessly year after year, building a name for himself and for the bands he has represented all across the world…

He says: ” I keep trying to find something new within my own DNA…I think I’m a music fan first.. And I like unraveling a puzzle, or creating something out of nothing and trying to find it within what you think is valuable…”

In 1975 Joe Camilleri, a self taught musician from Melbourne’s western suburbs, formed Jo Jo Zep and The Falcons, a band who swung from R’n’B to reggae, power pop and ska.

In the early 80’s Joe Camilleri and his friends started up a new band, The Black Sorrows… which was apparently originally only for fun…

Three decades on and ‘The Black Sorrows’ have released 18 albums, sold over 2 million albums world-wide and have gone on to play with the best of the best from all around the country.

And get this… Joe doesn’t even tell the band what the song’s are actually about, he lets them interpret the story themselves..Clearly that method has worked out extremely well for them…

He says: “As a producer of the Black Sorrows, I don’t want the band to really know the song… so we are learning it on the fly,… I accept the beauty that comes out of it”

To this day ‘The Black Sorrows’ still remain one of Australia’s most successful touring bands. They have played all around Australia and all over the world!

David Prior spoke to the music legend Joe Camilleri about his music career, the amazing people he has met along the way and his music plans for the future.

Listen to the chat and some of his greatest hits above.