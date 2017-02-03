The return of the videogame arcade

Do you remember Timzone?

Timezone owned and operated video game arcades. Long before Xboxes and Playstations were as common as they are today, and long before the internet was prolific and something you could carry around in your phone, Timezone was a haven for young people keen to play the latest and greatest videogames and arcade activities.

But by the early 2000s, arcades like Timezone fell out of vogue and began to shut up shop across the country.

But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Timezone is making a resurgence! Some Timezone arcades which remained open have posted double digit revenue growth, and Timezone has decided to massively expand by open dozens of stores across Australia and Asia.

Kane Fong is the General Manager of Timezone Australia and he chats with Trevor and Nick on Talking Technology.