The Rock Goddess- Suzie Quatro

 

There was nothing quite like Suzie Quatro when she burst into the music scene in the early 70s!

 

Dressed full in leather, straddling a bass guitar.. Her debut single rocketed straight up the charts to number 1, selling millions of copies all around the globe!

 

 

Between 1973 and 1980, Suzie Quatro featured in the British charts for no less than 101 weeks… And sold to date, over 55 million records…. And still counting.

 

 

She paved the path platinum for people like Madonna, Lady Gaga.. But of course there was nothing like the amazing Suzie Quatro…

 

“I am a female rock and roll musician.. that’s completely different… Madonna is a singer, Lady Gaga is a singer, I am the whole thing.. And it hadn’t existed, it had existed but no female had success at it yet…”

 

 

Suzie told David that she wasn’t like many other female singers and that’s what made her stand out from the rest..

 

“I am nothing like normal girl singers… I am nothing like that at all… I’m more one of the boys…”

 

 

David Prior was fortunate enough to be joined in the studio by the rock goddess herself,  talking about her career, playing some of her greatest hits and talking about her upcoming Encore Tour at the Opera House on Valentines Day.

 

Tickets are still available just follow the link below to find out more.

http://www.ticketmaster.com.au/Suzi-Quatro-tickets/artist/747278

 

 

Listen to the full chat above.

 

 

