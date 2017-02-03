Your back pain pills could be doing more harm than good

Around 80% of adults experience back pain at some point in their lives, making it one of the most common medical ailments experienced by Australians.

Anti-inflammatory drugs are commonly recommended to treat back pain, but a study completed by The George Institute for Global Health in Sydney finds these anti-inflammatory drugs are doing more harm than good.

The study finds that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs offer only very limited short term pain relief, and people taking these drugs are 2.5 times more likely to suffer side effects like stomach ulcers and bleeding.

Professor Chris Maher is the Director of the Musculoskeletal Division at the George Institute for Global Health, and he chats with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.