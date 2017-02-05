How do you mentally prepare for retirement?

Retirement can be a looming proposition for most people that can lead to often asking yourself, what you could possibly do with all that spare time?

The reality is that life is constantly evolving with technology and the age of retirement extending, it seems, every year more people are putting off retirement as long as possible.

Retirement planning is not just about finance, albeit a very important part, it is also about planning what you would like to do in retirement. What do you enjoy doing each day, how are you going to keep your-self busy and ensure you don’t drive your partner crazy.

John and Garry talk to Megan Giles, Retirement Expert and Retirement Designer on Talking Lifestyle.

Listen to the podcast for more.