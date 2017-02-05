Sustainable living done well

Imagine growing or catching pretty much everything you eat yourself.

It’s something Matt and Lentil, the two brains behind Grown and Gathered, call “traditional living made modern”. The pair farm 6 acres of vegetables, fruits, flowers, meat, eggs and dairy, supplying their produce directly to restaurants & people.

And now they’ve put together a book that they call a ‘practical guide’ to all of the traditional skills they feel are essential to living well.

“For us, it’s really all about having fun” Matt told Judy and Clinton. “All these things are just a hell of a lot of fun, and we’ve got so much enjoyment out of learning these skills and doing them, that we just wanted to share it with everyone.”

Over 352 pages, the Grown and Gathered book deals with living with the seasons, growing, gathering, raising animals, trading, cooking, preserving and, of course, eating!

Matt told Sunday Gardening that the book is still useful for suburban house owners who don’t have acres to farm.

“Of course not everyone has a farm. There’s no point putting out a book that only relates to people out on blocks. Even for us we’re looking to scale back what we do and just grow for us again.”

“You really don’t need that much space. Even if you’ve only got a balcony, there’s so much joy in growing a bit of basil or some chili.”

Listen to the full chat with Matt above, and check out Grown & Gathered by clicking here.