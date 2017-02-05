Will we see a Trump style political revolution in Australia?

The political landscape around the globe has been shook up by the rise of the outsiders.

Many in the political establishment wrote off Brexit getting up in the UK referendum held last year. Then there was the rise of Donald Trump, which also took many commentators by surprise.

Mark Latham wrote in The Daily Telegraph recently that the age of political disruption is upon us, and unless the Labor, Liberal and National parties undergo a serious transformation, a rebellion of the outsiders will also happen here.